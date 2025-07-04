The two-parter saw Binky open up about her mum’s challenges with MS, while Binky and Lucy worked to strike a balance between their raising a family and their busy work schedules.

It's been teased that the upcoming second season will "catch up with the group to see if Rosie has found love, follow Lucy moving into her new home mid-development and get involved as Binky takes on yet another new business venture".

We're also promised "guest appearances from other ex-MIC favourites" – so we're already speculating as to which classic faces from yesteryear might pop up...

"Binky, Lucy and Rosie’s lives are chaotic, and yet they still find time to allow the cameras back in," said Clemency Green, senior commissioning editor, Channel 4.

"The Made in Chelsea fans are going to love seeing what they have been up to this past year, catching up on the gang as they share the ups and downs of their lives.”

Miles and Jazz in Made in Chelsea. Channel 4

Made in Chelsea itself will also return to E4 – as is fast becoming tradition, the new season will kick off with some of the cast heading off on a holiday jaunt, this time to a luxury resort in Thailand, where they're "joined by a few new faces who are set to cause a stir".

Eagle-eyed fans will have spotted that Molly Paradice – star of the spin-off Made in Bondi who was involved in a brief on-screen romance with MiC star Tristan Phipps – is currently holidaying in Thailand, posing with MiC cast members Yas Zweegers and Becks Collins in a shot posted to her Instagram.

Could Molly be returning to Made in Chelsea – and will this spell trouble for loved-up couple Tristan and Julia Pollard?

Previous seasons of Beyond Chelsea and Made in Chelsea are available to stream now on Channel4.com, with new episodes of both shows coming to E4 later this year.

