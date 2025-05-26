Will there be a Made in Chelsea season 30?
The series came to an end tonight.
Made in Chelsea's 29th season came to an end tonight, as the socialites of SW3 found themselves embroiled in a fair share of drama, especially when it came to Tristan Phipps and Sam Prince.
While Sam claimed that Tristan doesn't contribute to their business, Tristan said he simply cannot work with someone he doesn't trust, which gave great pleasure to Sam Vanderpump, who advised Sam on how to get Tristan to resign.
But the drama didn't stop there, as Julia and Yas found themselves dragged into a tearful confrontation of their own as they tried to defend those closest to them.
With friendship ties severed, the future of the Made in Chelsea groups could look very different. But will it be coming back for fans to see?
Read on for the latest on Made in Chelsea season 30.
Channel 4 are yet to announce if Made in Chelsea will return for another season. However if a new season does roll around, it could potentially air later this year, based on its previous release pattern.
We'll be sure to keep this page updated with the latest when more information arises.
Who could star in a potential Made in Chelsea season 30?
While Channel 4 are yet to announce if Made in Chelsea will return for a 30th season, if it does, we can expect the following faces to make a return:
- Ruby Adler
- Reza Amiri-Garroussi
- Olivia Bentley
- Rebecca 'Becks' Collins
- Maeva D'Ascanio
- James Taylor
- Ollie Locke
- Gareth Locke
- Miles Nazaire
- Angus Findlay
- Sophie Hermann
- Freddy Knatchbull
- Tristan Phipps
- Julia 'Jules' Pollard
- Sam Prince
- Jasmine 'Jazz' Saunders
- Paris Smith
- Lauren Sintes
- Zeyno Taylan
- Jack Taylor
- David 'Temps' Templer
- Sam Vanderpump
- Tabitha Willett
- Yasmine Zweegers
- Kabir Khurana
- Livvy Barker
- Alice Yaxley
What could happen in a potential Made in Chelsea season 30?
As this is Made in Chelsea, anything could go on, as the drama always lives on.
But based on the finale episode, which saw Tristan and Sam's friendship reach breaking point, it's likely the matter of what their joint business will look like could be a talking point of season 30.
While specific plots points aren't clear, we can expect plenty of drama, drink spillages and side-eyes along the way.
Authors
Katelyn Mensah is the Senior Entertainment Writer for Radio Times, covering all major entertainment programmes, reality TV shows and the latest hard-hitting documentaries. She previously worked at The Tab, with a focus on reality TV and showbiz news and has obtained a BA (Hons) in Journalism.