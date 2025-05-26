But the drama didn't stop there, as Julia and Yas found themselves dragged into a tearful confrontation of their own as they tried to defend those closest to them.

With friendship ties severed, the future of the Made in Chelsea groups could look very different. But will it be coming back for fans to see?

Read on for the latest on Made in Chelsea season 30.

Will there be a Made in Chelsea season 30?

Miles and Yaz. Monkey Kingdom / Channel 4

Channel 4 are yet to announce if Made in Chelsea will return for another season. However if a new season does roll around, it could potentially air later this year, based on its previous release pattern.

We'll be sure to keep this page updated with the latest when more information arises.

Who could star in a potential Made in Chelsea season 30?

While Channel 4 are yet to announce if Made in Chelsea will return for a 30th season, if it does, we can expect the following faces to make a return:

Ruby Adler

Reza Amiri-Garroussi

Olivia Bentley

Rebecca 'Becks' Collins

Maeva D'Ascanio

James Taylor

Ollie Locke

Gareth Locke

Miles Nazaire

Angus Findlay

Sophie Hermann

Freddy Knatchbull

Tristan Phipps

Julia 'Jules' Pollard

Sam Prince

Jasmine 'Jazz' Saunders

Paris Smith

Lauren Sintes

Zeyno Taylan

Jack Taylor

David 'Temps' Templer

Sam Vanderpump

Tabitha Willett

Yasmine Zweegers

Kabir Khurana

Livvy Barker

Alice Yaxley

What could happen in a potential Made in Chelsea season 30?

As this is Made in Chelsea, anything could go on, as the drama always lives on.

But based on the finale episode, which saw Tristan and Sam's friendship reach breaking point, it's likely the matter of what their joint business will look like could be a talking point of season 30.

While specific plots points aren't clear, we can expect plenty of drama, drink spillages and side-eyes along the way.

Made in Chelsea is available to watch on catch-up on Channel4.com

Add Made in Chelsea to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

