When is Novak Djokovic's next match at Wimbledon 2025?
Your guide to when Novak Djokovic plays next at Wimbledon 2025.
Hated, adored but never ignored. Novak Djokovic remains a blockbuster attraction at Wimbledon and will return to the Championships seeking another title despite sliding away from the summit of elite tennis.
The Serbian superstar is a seven-time champion at SW19 and has reached the last two finals, only to be halted by Carlos Alcaraz on both occasions.
The changing of the guard has seen the 38-year-old fail to challenge for every title on the ATP Tour, but he remains one of the players nobody wants to draw at the Championships.
Djokovic hasn't played since reaching the French Open semi-finals at the start of June, so he's coming in with limited time on grass this summer.
RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about Novak Djokovic's next match at Wimbledon 2025.
When does Novak Djokovic play next at Wimbledon 2025?
Novak Djokovic will play Alexandre Müller on Tuesday 1st July 2025 in the first round.
The match time will be confirmed on the morning of play.
Check out our daily updated Wimbledon order of play for the latest timings
Novak Djokovic Wimbledon 2025 results
- R1: [6] Novak Djokovic (SRB) v Alexandre Müller (FRA)
Authors
Michael Potts is the Sport Editor for Radio Times, covering all of the biggest sporting events across the globe with previews, features, interviews and more. He has worked for Radio Times since 2019 and previously worked on the sport desk at Express.co.uk after starting his career writing features for What Culture. He achieved a first-class degree in Sports Journalism in 2014.