The changing of the guard has seen the 38-year-old fail to challenge for every title on the ATP Tour, but he remains one of the players nobody wants to draw at the Championships.

Djokovic hasn't played since reaching the French Open semi-finals at the start of June, so he's coming in with limited time on grass this summer.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about Novak Djokovic's next match at Wimbledon 2025.

When does Novak Djokovic play next at Wimbledon 2025?

Novak Djokovic will play Alexandre Müller on Tuesday 1st July 2025 in the first round.

The match time will be confirmed on the morning of play.

Check out our daily updated Wimbledon order of play for the latest timings

Novak Djokovic Wimbledon 2025 results

R1: [6] Novak Djokovic (SRB) v Alexandre Müller (FRA)

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.