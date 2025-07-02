Now, Armstrong – the actor, comedian and presenter best known for fronting Pointless – will take the reins of the series, going on walks with The Grand Tour favourite James May, as well as Sir Lenny Henry (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power), Chris McCausland (Strictly Come Dancing) and Chris Packham (Springwatch).

Armstrong and his guest will amble from one pub to the next across four new episodes, taking place in Yorkshire, Kent, Monmouthshire and Shropshire.

Along the way, the duos will take in the landscapes, nature and history of the area, as well as sharing wide-ranging, funny and sometimes very personal conversations.

Armstrong said in a statement: "Nothing beats a walk in a beautiful landscape, a good pub, a pint and a great chat. Filming Perfect Pub Walks has been a complete delight, topped off by some fantastic conversations with four terrific icons."

Meanwhile, Clemency Green, commissioning editor for Channel 4, added: "Perfect Pub Walks is a beautiful series exploring stunning areas of the UK, as well as delving into a variety of topics and issues that come up in conversation between our brilliant host and his array of wonderful guests."

In other news, May previously explained why he, Jeremy Clarkson and Richard Hammond decided to bring The Grand Tour to an end, saying finishing it was "sort of sad", but that it "couldn't go on forever, and we're all getting on a bit".

"And we exhausted the idea fairly thoroughly, I think, so it's like we quietly put it to one side rather than destroy it," he said.

Perfect Pub Walks airs on More4.

