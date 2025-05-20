What can viewers expect from the show this year?

Michaela Strachan: The delight of Springwatch is that we never know! We tell the stories nature gives us. We’re in a new location – the National Trust’s Longshaw Estate in the Peak District – so we’ll be tracking wood warblers and curlews.

Chris Packham: There will be a different ecology in the Peak District; the habitat looks like heathland but it’s moorland. This year some of our more common bird species have started to nest earlier due to this warm, dry spring, which means they’ll have probably fledged by the time we’re on air. We’re expecting redstarts, pied flycatchers, wood warblers and ring ouzels.

Tell us about the innovation of Springwatch Street – rigging cameras in gardens in Sheffield.

Chris: It’s about encouraging people to love the community of animals they live with, including nocturnal ones like badgers, foxes, rats and hedgehogs.

How will you mark Springwatch's 20th birthday on screen?

Michaela: We’re not going to spend the whole season looking back, but we’re the only programme that has followed British wildlife for two decades. Scientists have learnt things from us because our cameras film around the clock.

Chris Packham on Springwatch. BBC / Jo Charlesworth

You have worked together for a long time now – how would you describe your on-screen chemistry?

Michaela: I’m a menopausal woman and Chris is an autistic bloke! He’s a delight to work with. We’ve known each other for 30-odd years so we play to each other’s strengths; he’s got the science background [a BSc in zoology] and I’m the storyteller. I used to feel inadequate because his knowledge is unbelievable. Now I’m comfortable with what I bring to the show.

Chris: Menopausal and autistic – what a combination! She’s grown up with my quirks. I’m not a sociable person, so Michaela has to invite herself to my house in the New Forest, where she’s always welcome. We have a compatibility through difference. We’d never let one another down.

What challenges does Springwatch face in the age of streaming?

Michaela: We have great production values, even though our budget has been cut. There are positives to streaming, too; you can watch Springwatch on catch-up!

Chris: We’ve invested in our Facebook, TikTok and Instagram pages and get massive hits. Springwatch will always be needed; the UK is one of the most nature-depleted countries in the world and wildlife is going to hell in a handcart.

What’s your most memorable moment from the show?

Michaela: Once Chris wasn’t feeling well and just as we were about to broadcast, he started throwing up. He said he could still go on air, but he obviously couldn’t.

Chris: My answer is broader. I’d choose the advancement of technology. AI is enormously useful because it allows identification of species and analysis of data. Of course we have concerns about the misuse of AI, but if used appropriately, it’s incredible.

What are your thoughts on Tony Blair saying net zero policies were "doomed to fail"?

Chris: I take my guidance from scientists. Our hope is that Springwatch can cut through all the mistruths, as we share a deep-rooted affinity with the natural world with our audience.

Is there one way we can all help?

Michaela: Don’t put paving stones or plastic grass in your gardens! Make a wildlife-friendly garden and you’ll be amazed by how much wildlife appears and how easy it is to maintain.

Chris: Give young people opportunities, as we do on the show. We show their films, engage with them on social media – anything to give them a platform to pick up the mantle.

Read more:

The latest issue of Radio Times is out now – subscribe here.

Springwatch is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

Ad

Check out more of our Documentaries coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.