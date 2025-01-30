Speaking exclusively at the Radio Times Covers Party 2025, Packham explained: "I would recommend they watch the weather because the weather is heavily influenced by our climate now, and I'm hoping that what we get on our daily weather reports increases to include more information about how climate breakdown is influencing that weather, and I think that's beginning to happen.

"We're beginning to get some truth, some honesty, and that helps when we put the crisis into perspective on a daily basis for people who are looking out of their windows and wondering why their garden is flooded, why their garden is shrivelled, and even looking overseas, where places are on fire.

"So, for me, it's about that connectivity, so that people can engage and realise we're in a crisis, and we've got to get out of it."

Chris Packham. Radio Times/Ray Burmiston

The presenter previously shared a similar sentiment of waking up to the issues surrounding us in nature when he guest edited Radio Times magazine in April 2024.

Writing for the magazine, Packham said: "We have to change our diet for our health and the health of our wildlife and the environment.

"We have it all to fight for because we are careening towards a last stand for life on Earth.

"So, in this week's Earth Day Special RT, I hope you are repaired, prepared and inspired to conspire to make a difference.

"And that’s point number one – I, you, we can make a difference. We are powerful, we count and when we stand up to be counted, we have to make it count. Let’s go!"

