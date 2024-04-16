Before you ask, she shoots with Nikon and you can see more of her work on Instagram, YouTube and her website rachelbigsby.com.

'Odin' – male polar bear

Rachel Bigsby

Wow! What a beauty, looking right down the lens, engaging with the viewer, a powerful predator smeared with blood, perfectly framed and exposed... It's very strong.

Summer sow

Rachel Bigsby

Another lovely portrait but this time full of colour with the sunset 'bokeh' (out of focus highlights) and a bouquet of wildflowers in the foreground. With only the badger sharp, the attention is focused on the subject which again is connecting with the viewer. Rachel has been photographing these badgers for a few years and I know she will do even better.

'Embrace' razorbills

Rachel Bigsby

Sublime. Intimate. Perfect. It's like a pencil drawing, all the background has been whited-away to leave these two fabulous seabirds sub-silhouetted. The stripes and detail in the beak give them some form and I love the fact that the eyes are barely discernible, a bold move in portraiture.

'Surface Tension' gannet

Rachel Bigsby

This photograph has a rich painted appearance – thick deep colours framed against the black sea in low light like an old Dutch master with just a hint of lacy silver in the bubbles. There is something quite ominous here, something afoot in a world that doesn’t belong to us. Vermeer's sea goose sliding into the brine...

Arctic tern

Rachel Bigsby

Four colours: white, grey, black and blood red. Pin sharp and (so very almost absolutely) symmetrical. No eyes, just a very simple pattern which defines one of the best birds in the world. It's a fabulous portrait.

