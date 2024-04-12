Elsewhere, the rest of the magazine remains as it should: at your service, with all the usual guidance for TV, radio and streaming.

The Earth Day special issue of Radio Times magazine is out on Tuesday 16th April 2024 – subscribe to Radio Times here.

Also in next week's Radio Times:

Chris Packham meets former punk singer Feargal Sharkey, who's making a big noise about the state of our rivers

Making simple changes to your diet is an easy way to help protect the planet – here's how to do it

The stories of three young climate campaigners – including one who's prepared to go to jail for her ideals

Megan McCubbin picks her top 10 environmental podcasts

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Documentaries coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.