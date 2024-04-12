Chris Packham is next week's Radio Times cover star and guest editor for Earth Day
The naturalist and broadcaster guest edits our special edition, marking Earth Day on 22nd April.
It's not often we hand over Radio Times to a third party. But this month's Earth Day gave us an opportunity to call on an old friend of the magazine, Chris Packham, to ask him to grace our cover and also sit in the editor's chair for one week.
The result is next week's special edition of RT in which many of the features are devoted to some of the issues that Chris holds dear.
Elsewhere, the rest of the magazine remains as it should: at your service, with all the usual guidance for TV, radio and streaming.
The Earth Day special issue of Radio Times magazine is out on Tuesday 16th April 2024 – subscribe to Radio Times here.
Also in next week's Radio Times:
- Chris Packham meets former punk singer Feargal Sharkey, who's making a big noise about the state of our rivers
- Making simple changes to your diet is an easy way to help protect the planet – here's how to do it
- The stories of three young climate campaigners – including one who's prepared to go to jail for her ideals
- Megan McCubbin picks her top 10 environmental podcasts
