And now, speaking to Radio Times magazine, the former Top Gear presenter has opened up on making the new series, including its similarities, or differences, to his previous adventures.

When asked what it was like making James May and the Dull Men's Club after The Grand Tour, May explained: "It’s the difference between pottering and going out to work.

"We had 60 or 70 people on those big trips. While not arduous, it got quite intense and stressful. Here, it’s seven of us, which is relatively relaxed."

Despite that relaxation, however, May did clarify that neither the show, or he himself, are "dull", saying: "I don’t think it is dull! I’m a bit bored with the idea that men are dull because they like going into their workshops or lofts to make things or paint pictures.

"I’ve argued with the producers and the channel about this – it’s meant ironically. I don’t think we should use it to beat men and say the era of 'the bloke' is over.

"Some basic manly qualities are under threat. Many people mistakenly think it’s dull – but we’ll show them!"

Recently, May also reflected on his former Top Gear years, defending the series from criticism.

Speaking to The Telegraph, May said: "Top Gear was very much of its time. Social attitudes towards the car have changed quite a bit. These days, it’s become more political."

"It was just painfully honest. It was a view of the world, distorted through the eyes of people who were unreasonably concerned about cars."

