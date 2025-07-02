The line-up for the series will feature seven celebrities, including Helen George, Lucy Punch, Sir Lenny Henry, Ross Noble, Rachel Riley, Ade Adepitan and Dougie Poynter.

The series will see them all on the island of Bimini in the Bahamas, which is home to seven to 10 different breeds of shark. Throughout the episodes they will be challenged to dive with shark breeds of increasing size and danger.

Helen George. Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for the NTA's

The show's air date has been designed to coincide with the 50th anniversary of Steven Spielberg's Jaws, with that film having first been released in cinemas on 20th June 1975.

The synopsis for the series says that the celebrities' "first-hand experiences will provide immeasurable excitement and new perspective; they'll come to appreciate sharks' valuable place on the food chain and in our ecosystem, recognising that a world devoid of these notoriously terrifying creatures is downright frightening".

This isn't the first reality show that Call the Midwife star George has appeared in – she also took part in 2015's season of Strictly Come Dancing, eventually finishing in sixth place.

Riley has also appeared on the BBC dancing series, while Henry was one of the contestants on the second season of The Masked Singer.

Shark! Celebrity Infested Waters will air on ITV and ITVX from Monday 14th July at 9pm.

