ITV confirms air date for Shark! Celebrity Infested Waters with Call the Midwife star
The series will coincide with the 50th anniversary of Steven Spielberg's Jaws.
The release date for ITV's latest reality series, Shark! Celebrity Infested Waters, has been confirmed – and there's not long to wait until viewers can watch their favourite celebs take on some shark-themed challenges.
The series will officially debut at 9pm on Monday 14th July on ITV1, while the series will also be made available in full as a box set on ITVX on the same day.
The line-up for the series will feature seven celebrities, including Helen George, Lucy Punch, Sir Lenny Henry, Ross Noble, Rachel Riley, Ade Adepitan and Dougie Poynter.
The series will see them all on the island of Bimini in the Bahamas, which is home to seven to 10 different breeds of shark. Throughout the episodes they will be challenged to dive with shark breeds of increasing size and danger.
The show's air date has been designed to coincide with the 50th anniversary of Steven Spielberg's Jaws, with that film having first been released in cinemas on 20th June 1975.
The synopsis for the series says that the celebrities' "first-hand experiences will provide immeasurable excitement and new perspective; they'll come to appreciate sharks' valuable place on the food chain and in our ecosystem, recognising that a world devoid of these notoriously terrifying creatures is downright frightening".
Read more:
- Cheryl tipped to make TV singing talent show return for reunion with beloved music star
- The Grand Tour favourite confirmed with 3 other British TV legends for Perfect Pub Walks
This isn't the first reality show that Call the Midwife star George has appeared in – she also took part in 2015's season of Strictly Come Dancing, eventually finishing in sixth place.
Riley has also appeared on the BBC dancing series, while Henry was one of the contestants on the second season of The Masked Singer.
By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Shark! Celebrity Infested Waters will air on ITV and ITVX from Monday 14th July at 9pm.
Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
James Hibbs is a Drama Writer for Radio Times, covering programmes across both streaming platforms and linear channels. He previously worked in PR, first for a B2B agency and subsequently for international TV production company Fremantle. He possesses a BA in English and Theatre Studies and an NCTJ Level 5 Diploma in Journalism.