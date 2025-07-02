The star will reportedly be a mentor helping will.i.am's acts during the Battle Rounds, which are being added back into the show for season 14 after they were previously dropped in season 11.

A TV insider told The Sun: "Will.i.am and Cheryl first worked together 16 years ago and have remained good friends ever since.

"She was the obvious choice to mentor his team when the Battle Rounds return four years after being axed."

Danny Jones, Tom Fletcher, Sir Tom Jones, Leann Rimes and will.i.am for The Voice UK. Lifted Entertainment/ITV

The publication also reports that bosses hope to convince Cheryl to sign up to the show ­permanently - whether this is in a recurring guest mentor capacity or as a new coach is unclear.

ITV declined to comment when approached by RadioTimes.com.

The 14th season of The Voice will see the return of coaches will.i.am, Sir Tom Jones and McFly's Danny Jones and Tom Fletcher, with the latter two on a double chair.

Meanwhile, Kelly Rowland has been announced as the replacement for outgoing coach LeAnn Rimes.

Cheryl has a long history with talent shows. She was put together with her group Girls Aloud on Popstars: The Rivals, which they went on to win, while she was also a judge on The X Factor between 2008 and 2010 and again between 2014 and 2015.

She returned as a guest mentor in 2017, and was also a Dance Captain on The Greatest Dancer.

The Voice UK will return to ITV and ITVX in 2026.

