And as excitement builds for the next instalment, ITV has confirmed who will be joining returning judges will.i.am, Sir Tom Jones, and last season's new additions Tom Fletcher and Danny Jones.

In a press release from ITV, The Voice UK announced that the newest judge to join the line-up is none other than Destiny Child's Kelly Rowland.

In addition to a prolific music career both as a part of the pop supergroup and as a solo artist, Rowland already has some judging pedigree too, having served as a judge on both The X Factor UK and The X Factor USA.

Destiny's Child. Getty Images

This isn't her first time in the iconic red chair either, as she has previously worked as a coach on The Voice Australia, similarly to her predecessor LeAnn Rimes.

On her new role, Rowland remarked: "I am excited to join The Voice UK as a coach, and am looking forward to working with the excellent and passionate coaches the show is known for. I can't wait to hear all the new talent and go to battle for my team. Let's go!"

Her fellow coaches were equally glowing about Rowland's inclusion, with Sir Tom Jones describing her as "an amazing artist with a huge amount of experience to share," while will.i.am said she will "take this season to the dopest level possible!"

The show, in which aspiring artists compete for the chance to win a contract with Universal Music Group and a £50,000 cash prize, is set to begin filming this summer, with broadcast details to come down the line.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The Voice UK will return to ITV and ITVX in 2025.

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.