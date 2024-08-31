While Danny is no stranger to The Voice having been a coach on the kids' edition, Tom admitted to RadioTimes.com he genuinely had "FOMO" after visiting the studio a number of times.

"I'd seen Danny on The Voice Kids and been down and watched him a couple of times down at the studio, and it was an amazing experience," he explained.

"Being able to look in on that, and obviously this is the first time they've had the double chair in the UK. Me and Danny have been standing on stage next to each other for 21, nearly 22 years, so it just felt like an amazing opportunity to sit next to my partner in crime and have an amazing time."

Danny Jones. ITV

While it may be all fun and games, the duo are also keen to find the next big thing, whoever that may be.

Tom added: "Hopefully [we will] find some amazing singers [and we] can give them an incredible platform and opportunity to show the world what they can do."

The pair have been working together for over two decades, and now they'll be even closer - in their very large chair.

In a first for the UK series, Tom and Danny will be sharing a double chair, and it's exactly as you'd imagine: Sat on two coaches' chairs that are stuck together, the pair likened it to being on a Waltzer ride - and it sure does look like fun.

Explaining the creation of the chair, Tom said: "It's literally like [we're] Batman and Robin!"

He elaborated: "We were made a very special double chair, and it is quite extreme when it turns, because [it's] unlike a single chair [where] when you turn, you're in the centre of the turn, whereas when we turn, we're on the edge of the turn like a rollercoaster, almost like a Waltzer.

"So, there are two chairs and one button, and we don't want to be too rude when the artist is singing or the contestant is singing, so we have to speak through our minds and our eyebrows and our actions whether we're going to turn."

Tom Fletcher. ITV

But did they always agree, and how did they make the joint decision? Well, it wasn't always so easy.

"It was something you don't get to practice," Tom told RadioTimes.com.

"You just have to kind of rely on the fact that we know each other and your kind of gut instinct. Even though me and Danny have a lot of shared musical interests and tastes."

However, equally there are musicians that would "appeal more to Danny" and vice versa.

He continued: "You kind of trust your partner, and if there's someone that they really want to go for, you go for it, and vice versa. It was an interesting process figuring that out.

"But ultimately, there's people who are just so undeniably talented that we both leap for [the button] pretty instantly. If there's people that really speak to that."

Danny Jones, Tom Fletcher, Tom Jones, LeAnn Rimes and will.i.am. ITV

While they may have had a difference in opinions at times, with their pair both being songwriters, it allowed them to have an understanding of "what's good" even if it may not be their preferred genre.

"I think that's where that was our kind of strength," said Danny.

"Obviously, there were two of us that thought that way. So it felt like a little superpower having Tom there as well, because it was like you could have your partner in crime back you up. And it just felt a lot safer."

The boys will be on screen on Saturday 31st August as The Voice kicks off with its 2024 season, and there is plenty to be excited for, especially when it comes to the coaches breaking into song!

The Voice UK airs Saturday 31st August at 8pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

