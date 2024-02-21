Joining returning coaches will.i.am and Sir Tom Jones is Grammy Award winner LeAnn Rimes, and making The Voice UK history, Tom Fletcher and Danny Jones will fill the fourth coaching spot in a double chair.

As one half of BRIT Award-winning group McFly, Tom and Danny will join forces, but in a format twist, both will have to agree in order to turn the chair. Danny is no stranger to the show having already coached on The Voice Kids, but this will be Tom's first time on the panel.

Can't Fight the Moonlight singer LeAnn said: "I'm truly excited and grateful to take on the role of coach on The Voice UK and to be joining an epic panel of coaches. Being able to work with and nurture emerging, vibrant talent in the UK represents a new chapter of my heartfelt connection with the wonderful fans I've had deep ties with for decades.

"I'm looking forward to offering my heart and guidance, sharing what I've learned through my own musical journey, and discovering the extraordinary talent that the UK is renowned for."

Tom and Danny added: "To be making The Voice UK history as the first ever double chair combo is going to be epic and we're both ready for the challenge. And of course, we couldn't ask to be in greater company than our fellow Voice family members Emma, will, Sir Tom and LeAnn. Roll on the talent!"

Emma Willis will be back at the helm presenting the show, presiding over the action as each of the hopefuls takes to the stage in the hope of turning one of the iconic red chairs and ultimately winning a life-changing record contract with music giants EMI, £50,000 in cash and a holiday to Universal Studios Florida.

Katie Rawcliffe, Head of ITV Entertainment Commissioning, said: "The Voice UK is back and it's louder than ever. What a thrill to have an international music icon like LeAnn Rimes joining the show, and homegrown superstars Danny and Tom in our first ever two person chair, plus the legends that are will.i.am, Sir Tom and Emma Willis, we are in for a great series."

The Voice UK will return to ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player later this year.

