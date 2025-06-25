Across the eight episodes, audiences will watch on as Vegas hunts and repairs antiques to add to his collection, and aims to make enough profit to make the shop a permanent business, as per the log line for the series.

The synopsis reads: "As he investigates, hunts and repairs pieces to add to his collection, he strives to make enough profit in his new shop to turn it into a permanent business.

"With taste as eclectic as his personality, there will be hilarious disasters, unusual finds and touching moments as he attempts to turn his ramshackle dream into a reality."

Produced by Plum Pictures, this is Vegas's second outing with the production company, having worked with it on the Channel 4 series Carry on Glamping.

Johnny Vegas. Wiktor Szymanowicz/Future Publishing via Getty Images

Some soon-to-be viewers had the chance to pop into Vegas's auction shop, having set up Vintage Vegas at Dagfields Crafts and Antique Centre in Nantwich to film for the show.

While shooting earlier this year, the comedian said during an Instagram video: "Just reminding you that Vintage Vegas is open down here at Dagfields in South Cheshire.

"We're open, we're trading, it's a genuine business. We have some beautiful eclectic stuff. We are doing deals, it's not a gimmick, it is a stall - for people who enjoy the finer things in life!

"If you fancy bobbing along this weekend, just come and take a look at what's on offer. Every weekend, we've hammered it, so get here before the shelves are empty. It's a pop-up and this stuff can't stay here forever - so it's best it comes home with you."

Johnny Vegas' Little Shop Of Antiques will air on Wednesday 8th July at 9pm on Quest.

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.