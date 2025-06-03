Set to coincide with the 50th anniversary of Steven Spielberg's iconic Jaws, the show will feature a cast of famous faces, all of whom are apparently afraid of these beasts from the deep.

Actresses Helen George (Call the Midwife) and Lucy Punch (Motherland, Amandaland) feature, alongside comedians Sir Lenny Henry and Ross Noble, presenters Rachel Riley and Ade Adepitan, and musician Dougie Poynter.

The cast will be shipped off to the island of Bimini in the Bahamas, home to seven-10 different breeds of shark including hammerheads, bull sharks and tiger sharks.

Each celebrity will be challenged to dive with different species of shark, with the breeds getting bigger and more dangerous each time, as well as to learn about the role of sharks in the ocean's larger ecosystem.

Here's how an ITV press release describes the show: "Slated to air next year in time with the 50th anniversary of the three-time Oscar-winning film Jaws, the show will dare a group of ocean-phobic celebrities to confront their greatest fear – sharks.

"Throughout their adrenaline-fuelled, challenge-heavy journey in the Bahamas – the shark capital of the world – these A-listers will push past their limits to come nose to nose with nature's 'villains'.

"Their first-hand experiences will provide immeasurable excitement and new perspective; they'll come to appreciate sharks' valuable place on the food chain and in our ecosystem, recognising that a world devoid of these notoriously terrifying creatures is downright frightening."

SHARK! Celebrity Infested Waters is set to air on ITV and ITVX in 2026.

