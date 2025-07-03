The stakes are high, with the lives of their three children – an older son and two young daughters – also thrown into disarray by the sudden marital trouble between their parents.

The series first aired on BBC One back in March 2018, but is no longer available on iPlayer, with Channel 4 instead snapping up the streaming rights for its free ad-supported streaming platform.

Screenwriter Danny Brocklehurst, who has become known in subsequent years for his work on Harlan Coben adaptations Safe, The Stranger, Stay Close and Fool Me Once, tells the story of Come Home over three episodes.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com when the series first aired, Brocklehurst explained that he found it important to tie up "all those loose ends" in the three chapters, rather than leave things open-ended in the hope of a second season.

On the Come Home finale, he said: "It comes to a complete place which I am very satisfied by. You feel something at the end. In a world where so many shows leave their endings hanging, that feels completely satisfying. I hate things when they are left open."

He added: "Some stories can carry on but some stories should just end. It’s a miniseries, so just end it and do something else."

The series sees former Doctor Who star Christopher Eccleston, from Salford, adopting a Northern Irish accent to reflect the show's setting, but viewers were divided on whether he pulled off the challenging assignment.

Co-star Paula Malcomson told RadioTimes.com that she felt Eccleston was "a very convincing Belfast man", but one viewer described his accent as "dodgy" and another questioned why a Northern Irish actor wasn't cast in the role.

On her character, estranged wife and mother Marie, Malcomson continued: "I'm sure there'll be a lot of mixed reactions. She may be not liked at all, I don't know. I can't really worry about that.

"I mean, it is my job to humanise, to create a character that's empathetic, that people will want to follow that story. But as far as likability goes, I can't really worry about that very much."

If you're intrigued, tune into Come Home from today on Channel 4's streaming site.

Come Home is available to stream on Channel 4.

