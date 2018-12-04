Viewers divided by Christopher Ecceleston's accent in Come Home
The Doctor Who star plays Belfast man Greg in the BBC1 drama
In new BBC drama Come Home, Christopher Eccleston portrays motor mechanic Greg from Northern Ireland. And although there were plenty of talking points in the show, none seemed to divide social media users more than whether the former Doctor Who star had managed to nail the Belfast accent.
Eccleston, who hails from the north-west of England, worked with a dialogue coach in preparation for the drama and took tips from Irish co-stars Kerri Quinn, Lola Petticrew and Anthony Boyle.
He also got the thumbs-up from Paula Malcomson (estranged wife Marie), who told RadioTimes.com: "I think he's fantastic in it. A very convincing Belfast man, if you ask me."
But some viewers remained unconvinced.
Of course, some people thought the accent was excellent and couldn't see the fuss...
But even if his accent wasn't what they expected, other viewers were willing to give him the benefit of the doubt:
