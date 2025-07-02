The 10-episode third season, from Simon Kinberg, will be released weekly on Fridays, concluding with a final epic instalment on 24th October.

Seasons 1 and 2 followed various different perspectives, with Aneesha (Golshifteh Farahani), Trevante (Shamier Anderson) and Mitsuki (Shioli Kutsuna) experiencing the invasion across different continents.

This season will see our main characters brought together for the first time, working on a critical mission to infiltrate the alien mothership.

Now, the stakes are higher than ever before, with the ultimate apex aliens emerging and spreading across Earth. Our heroes have to overcome their differences to become a team before it's too late.

The chilling new teaser promises all-out war - but will our heroes survive this time around?

Season 3 will see the return of cast members including Farahani, Kutsuna, Anderson India Brown, Shane Zaza and Enver Gjokaj, and introduces new series regular Erika Alexander.

Shioli Kutsuna in Invasion season 2. Apple TV+

Kinberg previously opened up about envisioning four seasons for the series in order to do justice to all of the human stories.

He told RadioTimes.com: "From the beginning, I envisioned it as a four-season show, as an arc that starts from last season, which was a much slower burn character season, kind of day one of the invasion, and then season 2, it’s much more of the invasion, you’re really now in a war, it’s a much more active season with much more momentum to it, purposefully.

"And then that war would take some twists and turns and we could follow it through to the end for another couple of seasons."

Invasion season 3 will begin on Apple TV+ on 22nd August 2025.

