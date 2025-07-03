Now, first-look images reveal some of the intriguing dynamics set to unfold in the four-parter, which promises to be fast-paced and a little unhinged.

The Guest focuses on the "toxic and beguiling relationship" between successful business owner, Fran (Myles), and her employee, Ria (Creevy).

Eve Myles as Fran in The Guest. BBC/Quay Street Productions/Simon Ridgeway

As per the synopsis: "Ria has never had the time or opportunity to think about what she might actually want from the world. So, when she starts cleaning for Fran, she’s intoxicated by this confident and self-assured woman who encourages her to take control of her life, and when Ria flourishes, an intense friendship is forged.

"However, when Fran’s advice leads to a shocking event, the lives of these two very different women become intertwined by shared secrets and dangerous plots. What follows is a compelling and manipulative game of cat and mouse. But just who is playing who?"

It's clear from the images released that the pair forge quite the relationship, with images also giving us a glimpse into Fran's luxury lifestyle and the way she seems to pull Ria under her wing.

Gabrielle Creevy as and Eve Myles as Fran in The Guest. BBC/Quay Street Productions/Simon Ridgeway

Myles is best known for her roles in Torchwood as well as We Hunt Together, Hijack and The Crow Girl. She is also set to star in Cold Water, a six-part thriller that will also mark The Walking Dead star Andrew Lincoln's first UK television role in almost 15 years.

Creevy is best-known for her roles in Operation Mincemeat and In My Skin, as well as other TV shows like The Pact, Three Women and more recently, Netflix's Black Doves.

As well as Myles and Creevy leading the series, the rest of The Guest cast includes Sion Daniel Young (Lost Boys and Fairies) and Emun Elliott (Guilt) as well as Bethan Mary-James (Death Valley), Julian Lewis Jones (House Of The Dragon), Joseph Ollman (Queenie), Clive Russell (The Witcher) and Catherine Ayers (The Way).

Read more:

Set to come to screens this autumn, The Guest has been written, created and executive produced by multi-award-winning writer Matthew Barry, who is known for his work on Men Up, EastEnders, Casualty and The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

The series has also been produced by Quay Street Productions (part of ITV Studios) for BBC iPlayer and BBC One in a co-commission with BBC Cymru Wales.

At the time of the show's announcement last year, Barry said in a statement: "I’m beyond excited to be re-teaming with Nicola, Davina and the whole team at Quay Street Productions and the BBC to bring The Guest to life.

"As well as being an exciting thriller, at its core this is an examination of class, social mobility and the growing disparity between those at the top and bottom of our society."

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The Guest is coming this autumn to BBC iPlayer, BBC One and BBC One Wales.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.