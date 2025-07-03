The new episodes of the series follow Dream (Tom Sturridge) as he's forced to take a cold, hard look in the mirror after a candid conversation with his siblings, as he realises he's mistreated people from his past - most notably his love, Queen Nada.

The Sandman, which has now been cancelled for future seasons, follows Sturridge's Morpheus, the personification of dreams, and his Endless family.

It's based on a comic book series by well-known fantasy author Neil Gaiman, who was accused of sexual assault, which he has strongly denied.

A total of nine women have spoken out against the writer, with their accusations being detailed in a Vulture article published in January 2025, and in a Tortoise Media podcast released in July 2024.

Allegations included claims that Gaiman engaged them in "rough" sex and BDSM without their consent. The novelist has firmly denied any non-consensual or illegal conduct in a statement.

He said: "As I read through this latest collection of accounts, there are moments I half-recognise and moments I don't, descriptions of things that happened sitting beside things that emphatically did not happen.

"I'm far from a perfect person, but I have never engaged in non-consensual sexual activity with anyone. Ever."

Who is Queen Nada in The Sandman season 2?

Nada is Queen of the First People. She's a dedicated monarch, intent on serving her people and creating the best possible city for them.

When we're reintroduced to her, she's facing gossip about why she hasn't married yet - until she meets Dream shortly afterwards.

The pair start to fall for each other, but Nada is very aware that any romance between a mortal and an Endless would result in disaster.

Sure enough, Nada's people are soon killed, when a meteor hits her city, leaving the monarch devastated and shrouded in guilt.

Deborah Oyelade as Nada, Ernest Kingsley Junior as Kai'ckul in The Sandman season 1. Ricky Darko/Netflix

Dream approaches her once again and gives her what he views as a choice - although his sister Death (played by Kirby) points out it's more of an ultimatum: She can rule with him over the Dreaming, or spend eternity in Hell.

With her duties preventing her from staying with Dream, she's forced to spend 10,000 years in Hell.

It's not until Dream's conversation with his siblings that he realises he may have been a little harsh - so he sets off on a journey to rescue his love from the depths of hell.

Who plays Queen Nada in The Sandman season 2 after the recast?

Umulisa Gahiga plays Queen Nada in The Sandman season 2, taking over from Deborah Oyelade.

She's also appeared in the comedy series Mammals, as well as The Good Ship Murder and The Madame Blanc Mysteries, as well as voicing a character in Secret Level.

The Sandman season 2 volume 1 premieres on Netflix on Thursday 3rd July 2025.

