All were vying to take home the much sought-after bust of Greg Davies's head, but claiming the prize would require total commitment to whichever bizarre tasks he and (little) Alex Horne set for them.

There were valiant efforts made across the board, but one player has now ascended to the rank of Taskmaster winner, thus making them viable for any future Champion of Champions episodes that may arise.

Without further ado, here's what you need to know about the winner of Taskmaster 2025.

Who won Taskmaster season 19?

Mathew Baynton stars in Taskmaster. Simon Webb / Channel 4

Mathew Baynton has been announced as the winner of Taskmaster season 19.

In the end, Baynton was the clear champion, having led from the front for the entire season.

The actor and screenwriter finished on 169 points – 15 clear of this year's runner-up Stevie Martin, who amassed 154 points.

In a reversal of fortunes, Jason Mantzoukas – who was last for most of the season – had a late rally to finish third on 150 points, while Rosie Ramsey – who was second for most of the contest – finished fourth on 149 points following a slump in recent episodes.

Meanwhile, Fatiha El-Ghorri came in fifth place with 141 points.

Baynton is best known for his work in Ghosts, Horrible Histories and Yonderland, all of which were produced in collaboration with the same troupe of comedic actors.

More recently, he appeared opposite Timothée Chalamet in the whimsical family film Wonka – a reimagining of the Roald Dahl character by Paddington duo Simon Farnaby and Paul King.

In an interview with Radio Times magazine, Baynton said: "I'm not a stand-up and I've never felt really comfortable being myself," but that didn't stop him from committing wholeheartedly to every task that came his way.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Perhaps most shocking of all was his unhinged response to a task demanding players eat yoghurt in the least or most dignified way imaginable, for which he stripped down to his underwear and licked the dairy product off Alex Horne's shoes.

That might be what he was referring to in a Metro interview where he described himself as "the maker of my own misfortune" on Taskmaster, recalling entering a "strange mental space" while filming challenges for the hit show.

He reflected: "It's only when you're in the car on the way home that you think, 'Oh s**t, that’s going on TV, that's going to last forever'."

When not cleaning Horne's shoes with his tongue, Baynton typically competed in a costume resembling a school sports day outfit, with his initials emblazoned upon the front.

He told Radio Times: "I wanted to give myself a bit of a mask, a costume, something that gives me permission to feel silly – almost reminding myself that I'm here to be laughed at.

"So I thought it might be fun to treat it like it's sport and the idea of being dressed for a marathon or athletics with a number on. I asked the costume guys to get me some short shorts and a vest. The vest was too big and the shorts were really short."

The strategy paid off, with Baynton being declared the latest Taskmaster winner, joining a hall of fame that also includes the likes of Andy Zaltzman, John Robins, Sam Campbell, Mae Martin and Dara Ó Briain (who also won Champion of Champions III).

As for who will might join them, the Taskmaster season 20 cast has already been confirmed. Find out more about the five comedians below:

Taskmaster is available to stream on Channel 4. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Ad

For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.