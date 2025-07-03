A trailer has also now been released for the series, with this introducing us to Hawes's Julie, a retired assassin who is forced to flee a Greek island with her estranged son Edward, played by Highmore, when her past catches up with her.

The trailer also give us a sense of the high-octane action we will see across the episodes, and introduces a mystery surrounding Edward’s paternity.

You can watch it right here now.

The synopsis for the series says of the central duo: "Along the way, their dysfunctional relationship is tested to its limits. They uncover a dark conspiracy they believe to be their only threat, but a greater danger emerges that could destroy their relationship entirely.

"In a race against time, Julie fights to save Edward and salvage their relationship as past and present collide in a showdown across the globe…"

As well as Hawes and Highmore, The Assassin also stars Gina Gershon (Riverdale), Shalom Brune-Franklin (Baby Reindeer), Jack Davenport (The Morning Show), Alan Dale (Lost), Gerald Kyd (The Split), Devon Terrell (Totally Completely Fine), Richard Dormer (Blue Lights) and David Dencik (No Time to Die).

Before The Assassin, Hawes has most recently been seen in the Netflix film Scoop and the BBC drama series Miss Austen, while this marks Highmore's first role since the end of his American medical drama The Good Doctor.

The Assassin will premiere on Prime Video on Friday 25th July – you can sign up now for a free 30-day Prime Video trial.

