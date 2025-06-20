This time, they are exploring a highly unconventional mother-son relationship, with Hawes (Line of Duty, Bodyguard) playing retired assassin Julie and Highmore (The Good Doctor, Bates Motel) her estranged son Edward.

The Assassin synopsis teases: "Secluded on a remote Greek island... [and] armed with questions around new information on his paternity, Edward battles to find the right time to speak to his frustratingly distant mother.

Shalom Brune-Franklin stars in The Assassin. Prime Video

"But, when the moment finally presents itself, things take a deadly turn as Julie’s dangerous past catches up with her and they are forced to flee the island and go on the run together."

It continues: "Edward’s quest for truth clashes with Julie’s secrecy whilst they are forced to work together in a fight for survival, testing their dysfunctional relationship to its limits.

Devon Terrell plays Ezra in The Assassin. Prime Video

The synopsis concludes: "Amid uncovering a dark conspiracy they believe to be their only threat, a greater danger emerges that will destroy their relationship entirely.

"In a race against time, Julie fights to save Edward and salvage their relationship as past and present collide in a showdown across the globe."

Alan Dale plays Aaron in The Assassin. Prime Video

In February, Prime Video gave us a glimpse of Highmore and Hawes in the lead roles, but today marks our first look at supporting cast members Shalom Brune-Franklin (Baby Reindeer), Devon Terrell (It's What's Inside) and Alan Dale (Wreck) – see above.

Gina Gershon plays Marie in The Assassin. Prime Video

Rounding out the main cast is Gina Gershon (Riverdale) and Gerald Kyd (The Split), above and below respectively, while Jack Davenport (The Morning Show), Richard Dormer (Blue Lights) and David Dencik (The Ipcress File) are also set to appear.

Gerald Kyd stars as Luka in The Assassin. Prime Video

Specific details on their roles are being kept under wraps, but it seems safe to assume that everyone will be wrapped up in the "dark conspiracy" at the show's centre, with the Williams brothers being known for delivering major twists and turns.

The Assassin marks a reunion between the screenwriting duo and actor Brune-Franklin, who previously appeared in The Tourist opposite Jamie Dornan.

