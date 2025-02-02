While it's based on the novel of the same name by Gill Hornby and reimagines Cassandra's burning of her sister's letters as a heartbreaking tale of sisterly love, it's not until the final episode of the series that we see Cassandra do as much.

In the past timeline that also unfolds, we see how the sisters have to deal with the aftermath of their father's death and how Cassy must suddenly take control of their home. But at the same time that the Austen family must club together, we also see how Jane's writing continues to influence Cassandra's future timeline, sparking ideas around love and fate within Dinah (Mirren Mack) and Isabella (Rose Leslie).

Sadly, the story does take a turn for the worse as Jane's health begins to deteriorate but Cassy continues to rally around her, trying to make things as comfortable as possible for her sister and surround her with love.

But exactly what happens in the final episode of Miss Austen and why does Cassandra end up burning Jane's letters? Read on to find out.

Miss Austen ending explained: What happens to Cassandra and Jane?

Synnøve Karlsen as Cassy Austen and Patsy Ferran as Jane Austen in Miss Austen. Bonnie Productions / Masterpiece / Robert Viglasky

The episode begins with Isabella telling Cassandra about her complicated past with Mr Lidderdale (Alfred Enoch) and how he had, at one time, proposed to her but her father wouldn't permit the marriage on account of Mr Lidderdale's background and class.

Cassandra is surprised by the admission and makes arrangements for Isabella to live with her sister, even though she doesn't entirely think it would be the best option for her.

Having done what she came to do, Cassandra makes plans to leave Kintbury but before leaving, she uncovers more letters, this time from herself to Eliza.

When we're transported back in time, we see that Cassy is having trouble getting Jane (Patsy Ferran) to even pick up a pen to write, let alone get out of bed. Cassy also has to take family matters into her own hands, revealing to her mother what kind of finances they have in the wake of their father's death.

In the midst of mourning, Jane is having a bit of an identity crisis, thinking that she has nothing to show for being 30 years old. Having not had the success she thought she would for her writing, Jane wants to grieve for both the life she could have had and her father.

Trying to persuade her sister to write again, Cassy tries to inspire her sister with walks and also, with reading her past pages aloud.

But one day, Cassy is surprised to see that Henry Hobday (Max Irons) has paid her a visit all the way at their new home in Southampton. He wanted to tell Cassy that he is engaged to be married but even so, wanted to see Cassy one last time in case she had changed her mind about being married to him.

Cassy tells him that her circumstances have changed, meaning that her family needs her now more than ever, and so she can't leave them. Ultimately, she says her sister would not survive without her constant care and that her duty is with Jane and not with having a husband.

After the death of their brother's wife, Cassy offers up a solution that they can be closer to him and his children – for them to move into the cottage in Chawton, which would end up being Jane Austen's House Museum that we know today.

Moving there seems to be the inspiration that Jane needs as, when we see Cassandra reading the letters later in the episode, Jane writes to Eliza to tell her that she's sold a novel. Over the years, Cassy fills their bookshelves with editions of her sister's books but we then see that in that time, Jane has also been struck down by a mystery illness.

Jane admits that she's hurrying to finish the novel she's working on because of the pain she's experiencing and the fact that she doesn't think she'll live for long. Although Cassy is trying to find people who can help and diagnose her sister, Jane admits that she continues to feel worse. Eventually, Jane is bedbound and in a bid to lift her spirits, Mary (Liv Hill) pays her a visit.

Although the pair haven't always got on, Mary's visit cheers Jane up. That evening, Charlotte and Jane share a heartfelt moment as Jane takes her final breaths.

What happens to Isabella?

Rose Leslie as Isabella in Miss Austen. BBC/Bonnie Productions,Robert Viglasky

With Isabella due out of her family home soon, Cassandra makes the necessary arrangements to get Isabella moved in with one of her sisters. As they're walking through the village, Mr Lidderdale drops the bombshell that he's due to move away for a new position as a surgeon and is due to leave within a month.

Once back home, it's clear that Isabella is both saddened and angry by the news but instead of wallowing, she asks Cassandra to continue reading Persuasion to her. As Cassandra does, Dinah overhears a certain passage about a fall and taking inspiration from it, she flings herself down the stairs in a bid to get Isabella to call Mr Lidderdale for help.

It works and as they both tend to Dinah, it's clear that there are still a lot of feelings between the pair. They remain polite as they eventually say their goodbyes once Mr Lidderdale has ensured that Dinah is alright.

But he turns around at the last minute and kisses Isabella, with Cassandra watching on through the window with a smile on her face. Cassandra politely confronts Dinah about her fall from the stairs, knowing it was a ploy to get Isabella and Mr Lidderdale together.

A day or so later, we see Cassandra tying up Jane's letters and looking out the window to find Isabella out of her black mourning attire and in a pink dress, clearly happy once more. When they speak, Isabella tells Cassandra that Mr Lidderdale has proposed to her and this time, she has accepted.

Why does Cassandra burn Jane's letters?

Keeley Hawes as Cassandra Austen in Miss Austen. BBC/Bonnie Productions,Robert Viglasky

We see that after having gone through the letters, Cassandra divides them into piles of ones that should go with her and ones that she can keep in Kintbury or give to Mary.

Later, when they're celebrating the news of Isabella's impending nuptials, Dinah gives Cassandra one final letter that she found and Cassandra tucks it away before Mary can see it.

Cassandra tells Mary to look in the settle that was in Eliza's room for Jane's letters, where she has placed some of them. Cassandra says her goodbyes to Isabella, Dinah and Mary and in the carriage home, Cassandra reads the letter that Dinah gave to her, which is Jane's last ever letter to Eliza.

In it, she writes of her ailing health, the love of her family and the affection she has received from Cassandra throughout her life. "She has protected me always and I know she will protect my legacy after I have gone," Jane is heard saying.

We then see Cassandra burning the letters in a fireplace at her home, with snapshots of the sisters' past and their happy memories together.

Miss Austen will air on BBC One and iPlayer from Sunday 2nd February 2025.

