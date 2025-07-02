Killing Eve star Fiona Shaw is "excited" for upcoming prequel casting news
It was previously revealed that upcoming BBC drama Honey would serves as a backstory for her character Carolyn Martens.
Earlier this year, Killing Eve fans were treated to a surprising bit of good news when it emerged that the previously announced BBC cold war drama Honey would actually be a prequel to the popular series.
Specifically, the series is set to explore the backstory of Fiona Shaw's character Carolyn Martens – following her in 1982 as she is working as a deep cover agent for MI6 and going by the name Marta.
Of course, given that it unfolds several decades before the events of Killing Eve, Shaw will not be reprising her role – but when we recently caught up with the star for a chat about her new film Hot Milk, we couldn't resist asking her if she was excited about the upcoming series.
"I'm quite excited to see who's going to play me 30 years younger!" she exclusively told RadioTimes.com, although she admitted that it wouldn't necessarily have to be someone especially similar to her.
"They told me about it, but you know, that's the awful thing, isn't it? Decades later, you're somebody else. I don't know who that is."
No casting news about the series has been divulged so far, but the six-parter was described as a "tender and flirty, slick and dangerous darkly comedic Cold War thriller" when the BBC first announced it back in March of this year.
Meanwhile, the synopsis adds that it "goes deep undercover in 1980s East Berlin to explore a shadowy world of counter espionage and risky but irresistible relations".
It continues: "Marta, 24, is a deep cover agent for MI6. Surrounded by enemies and constantly under threat of her cover being blown, she tries her hardest to avoid detection by Friedrich Bauman, the new Head of Counter Espionage for the Stasi.
"Finding herself caught between Friedrich and the reckless, arrogant (and incredibly attractive…) CIA operative Aaron Neeland, she is blind-sided by desire in this Cold War menage-a-trois."
Emma Moran – who previously created the Disney Plus series Extraordinary – has written the new series, and spoke about the "sexy madness of our version of Cold War East Berlin" when it was first announced.
"Romantic comedy plus espionage is a dream combination for me," she added. We can't wait!
Hot Milk is released in UK cinemas on Friday 4th July and all four seasons of Killing Eve are available to watch on BBC iPlayer.
