Sex Education and Bad Sisters stars' new movie confirms release date – watch exclusive teaser
There are a few months to go.
Hot Milk, starring Emma Mackey and Fiona Shaw, has officially confirmed its release date, and while there may be a while to go, RadioTimes.com has an exclusive clip to tide expectant fans over.
Marking Rebecca Lenkiewicz's (Disobedience) directorial debut, the film follows Rose (Shaw) and her daughter Sofia (Mackey) as they travel to the seaside town Almería to consult an "enigmatic healer who may hold the key to Rose's mysterious illness".
Mubi has confirmed that the movie will be released on 30th May 2025 in cinemas across the UK and Ireland.
The synopsis continues: "But in the sun-drenched town, Sofia, trapped till now by her mother's condition, begins to shed her inhibitions as she is drawn to the magnetic charms of a free-spirited traveller, Ingrid (Vicky Krieps).
"Sofia’s increased freedom becomes too much for her controlling mother, and as the hot sun beats down, their relationship simmers with pent-up resentment and bitterness, threatening to tear the fragile threads that hold them together."
In the exclusive clip, viewers can watch on as Sofia sits behind a wall smoking a cigarette as her mother calls after her, before they watch on as people walk by and argue on the beach.
It isn't long before Rose begins questioning one of the people in the beach, calling him "unbearable, even at a distance".
You can watch the full clip below.
Based on Deborah Levy's Booker Prize and Goldsmiths Prize short-listed novel of the same name, further casting for Hot Milk includes Vincent Perez (Alone in Berlin), Yann Gael (Gladiator II) and Patsy Ferran (Firebrand).
Hot Milk will be released in cinemas in the UK and Ireland on 30th May 2025.
