Mubi has confirmed that the movie will be released on 30th May 2025 in cinemas across the UK and Ireland.

The synopsis continues: "But in the sun-drenched town, Sofia, trapped till now by her mother's condition, begins to shed her inhibitions as she is drawn to the magnetic charms of a free-spirited traveller, Ingrid (Vicky Krieps).

Emma Mackey and Vicky Krieps. Jaclyn Martinez

"Sofia’s increased freedom becomes too much for her controlling mother, and as the hot sun beats down, their relationship simmers with pent-up resentment and bitterness, threatening to tear the fragile threads that hold them together."

In the exclusive clip, viewers can watch on as Sofia sits behind a wall smoking a cigarette as her mother calls after her, before they watch on as people walk by and argue on the beach.

It isn't long before Rose begins questioning one of the people in the beach, calling him "unbearable, even at a distance".

You can watch the full clip below.

Based on Deborah Levy's Booker Prize and Goldsmiths Prize short-listed novel of the same name, further casting for Hot Milk includes Vincent Perez (Alone in Berlin), Yann Gael (Gladiator II) and Patsy Ferran (Firebrand).

Hot Milk will be released in cinemas in the UK and Ireland on 30th May 2025.

