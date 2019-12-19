Exclusive: BBC Two polyamory drama Trigonometry reveals first-look pictures

Trigonometry is coming soon to BBC Two… and RadioTimes.com has your exclusive first look.

The new adult drama from creators Duncan Macmillan and Effie Woods looks at how cash-strapped couple Gemma and Kieron open their apartment to a new flatmate, Ray – and realise the three of them were meant for each other.

Full of sexual tension, emotional truthfulness and humour, they find themselves having to protect this unusual relationship from the prudence of family, friends and their own common sense, as they try a different way of loving.

This is the first joint TV project from showrunners Macmillan and Woods, who are usually known for their theatre and radio work.

Trigonometry is also the first TV project from acclaimed British producer Tessa Ross CBE, who served as executive producer on films such as Billy Elliot, Slumdog Millionaire and 12 Years a Slave.

It is directed by Athina Rachel Tsangari and Stella Corradi.

Gary Carr, best known for his work on The Deuce and Death in Paradise, plays Kieran, who along with girlfriend Gemma finds himself struggling financially and so opens up his London apartment, only to fall in love again.

He says: “Trigonometry is just one of those special projects. I’m so grateful to be joining this stellar team of artists and creatives to tell this very human story.

Thalissa Teixeira, best known for playing Sylvie in The Musketeers, stars as Gemma.

“I’m totally overwhelmed by all of it, the scripts, the shoot, the people,” she says. “I’m so happy to be a part of this exceptionally original story.”

The Lobster’s Ariane Labed plays Ray, the new flatmate who demonstrates how things can be made easier – and better – with an extra pair of hands.

“I’m very happy to have the chance to work with Athina Tsangari once again,” Labed reveals. “Her vision, and the tone of these beautiful scripts, is going to create something absolutely unique.”

Trigonometry will air on BBC Two in 2020