BBC One comedy Scarborough cancelled after one series

Jason Manford and Catherine Tyldesley starred in the short-lived seaside series

Scarborough

BBC One has decided not to commission new comedy series Scarborough for a second series.

Set in the titular seaside town, the show starred Jason Manford and Catherine Tyldesley as a couple who get back together after a break of five years, with Benidorm’s Derren Litten serving as writer and director.

The news of its cancellation broke on Twitter from the account of Maggie Ollerenshaw, who played the character of Geraldine on the show.

This was followed up by confirmation from the official Twitter account of the series, which directed fans to BBC iPlayer where all episodes will be available to stream for the next 10 months.

The series premiere was watched by more than 2.8 million people, with that number declining to around 2.2 million by the final episode.

In a statement, the BBC said: “Sometimes we have to make difficult decisions to make room for new comedy on BBC One. We are very proud of Scarborough and would like to thank Derren and the team for all their hard work on the series.”

The series sparked controversy for its inclusion of a Jimmy Savile joke after ‘Bigsy’ (Steve Edge) told Mike Manford (played by Jason Manford) that Savile had “the right idea” about women – because “he used to call them all brain-damaged”.

Some viewers deemed the lines “disgusting” and “shameful”, but the BBC defended the programme with a spokesperson telling RadioTimes.com: “The reference made by Bigsy demonstrates how out of touch he is with reality and Mike makes it clear to him that the remark is inappropriate.”

