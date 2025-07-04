But that belief has dwindled substantially following Aidan's shock confession in the most recent episode, Silent Mode, which has further complicated their situation.

With Wyatt away at a wilderness camp for the week, Aidan hotfooted it to New York, a rare treat in these most trying of times. But on his arrival, he accidentally smashed one of Carrie's windows after trying and failing to channel Romeo in fair Verona, and then spent his entire stay trying to find a replacement for what turned out to be an exceedingly rare type of glass that doesn't simply grow on trees.

It quickly became clear, however, that his guilt over breaking her window and his determination to fix it was masking a much more serious misstep and eventually, he came clean.

After Aidan and Kathy had dropped their son off at the airport for his solo excursion, which should have been easy-breezy, but wound up turning into yet another ordeal following a signature Wyatt meltdown, they turned to one another for comfort and subsequently ended up sleeping together.

"It was a mistake, we both said so, and it will never, ever happen again. It wont," he said, clearly furious with himself, and deeply concerned about the impact of his "betrayal" on Carrie.

But while Aidan's confession was shocking, what was arguably more shocking was both Carrie's response and the revelation that followed.

"I understand how that could happen," she said, seemingly less upset about this than she was about the dining table she thought she'd lost out on, before Aidan gifted it to her.

So, what gives?

Maybe she's decided to give him a pass after cheating on him with Big all those years ago, or maybe she's cutting Aidan some slack after witnessing Wyatt's troubling behaviour during her trip to Virgina.

Perhaps Carrie's mellowed with age. Yes, with time comes perspective. Or maybe – and we hate to say it – her desire to make a relationship with Aidan work is so intense, she's lost all reason.

The jury's out!

Then came the aforementioned revelation: the pair hadn't actually laid out the terms of their arrangement (whether they were or weren't allowed to have sex with other people), which is a staggering oversight, in turn leaving them vulnerable.

"We agreed to wait for each other and I slept with someone else," said Aidan, who appeared determined not to let himself off the hook.

"Well, I didn't agree to that," replied Carrie. "You expected me not to sleep with anyone else for five years?!

"That's what you agreed to and even you couldn't do it."

But while Carrie assured Aidan that she has no desire to mess around with other people, just him, the rules of the game have now changed – and, we should note, this latest development has coincided with Carrie finally managing to crack the steely exterior of her downstairs neighbour, the acclaimed biographer Duncan Reeves, who is now cooking mutton stew for her and asking her to read the first chapter of his upcoming book on the Iron Lady.

Ooo la la, indeed.

We know from the season 3 trailer that Miranda picks up on "a little vibe" between them during an upcoming gathering, and on another occasion, when Carrie describes Duncan as a "writing partner", Seema questions if "he could be more".

So, could he?

Of course, this isn't the end for Carrie and Aidan. They're both still invested in one another, although Aidan's recent mistake could give one a different impression, and in the words of Take That, they've come so far and they've reached so high.

But when Duncan popped upstairs to give Carrie said chapter of his new book, only to be greeted by Aidan, Carrie's current beau had an uneasy look in his eye, almost as if he knows what could potentially be lurking around the corner.

Is that mutton we can smell?

And Just Like That... season 3 is showing on Sky Comedy and NOW.

