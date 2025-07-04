Stafford McDowall leads a much-changed Scotland lineup for the game against the Maori All Blacks, which Townsend is tipping to be a difficult opener.

Saturday's hosts are a representative team of New Zealand made up of players with Maori genealogy and proved their quality in a 53-20 victory over a Japan XV last month.

Scotland's tour of the Pacific will see them take on Fiji and Samoa before the end of July.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Maori All Blacks v Scotland on TV and online.

When is Maori All Blacks v Scotland?

Maori All Blacks v Scotland will take place on Saturday 5th July 2025.

The game takes place at the 30,000-capacity Semenoff Stadium, in Whangārei, New Zealand.

What time is kick-off?

Maori All Blacks v Scotland will kick off at 4:35am.

What TV channel is Maori All Blacks v Scotland on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event and Action from 4:25am.

How to live stream Maori All Blacks v Scotland online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

