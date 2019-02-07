Accessibility Links

A Bergerac reboot is officially in the works

A revival of the "iconic" Jersey crime drama is being developed by US TV giant Paramount Network International

English actor John Nettles who appears in character as Jim Bergerac in the television drama series 'Bergerac', posed together with French actress Cecile Paoli on location during filming in the United Kingdom in 1981. (Photo by Larry Ellis Collection/Getty Images)

After nearly 30 years off the air, classic Jersey crime drama Bergerac is preparing for a comeback.

US TV giant Paramount Network International has given the formal go-ahead to develop a reboot of the classic police drama.

Prime Suspect and Cracker producer Gub Neal is set to lead the development of the new series with production company Artists Studio.

There is no word on who will play the lead role of Jim Bergerac, played by John Nettles for nine series between 1981 and 1991.  In all a total of 87 episodes were broadcast.

Sources from the production say that the actor is unlikely to reprise the role, but could have a cameo in the drama which would contain “all the essential flavour of Jersey that made the initial drama so great”.

Paramount Network International confirmed that, if the drama is made, it would be sold outside the US, meaning a likely broadcast in the UK.

Jill Offman, Executive Vice President Paramount Network said, “We have several exciting dramas in development, one of which is the classic favourite Bergerac. Our hope is that we will be able to commission Bergerac as a full series for Paramount Network International.”

Gub Neal added, “We’ve been trying to bring back Bergerac for some time and I’m very glad that we have the next generation of such an iconic show in development. Updated for the present day, it will deal with contemporary stories-of-the-week that run alongside a strong serial spine.”

