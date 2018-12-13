Werner Herzog joins live action Star Wars TV series and fans can’t wait

Upcoming Star Wars live-action series The Mandalorian has revealed its main cast and some amazing names have joined the project: Carl Weathers, Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad’s Gus Fring), Oscar-nominated Nick Nolte and film legend Werner Herzog.

Yes, the renowned German director, documentary maker, screenwriter – known best for his films Fitzcarraldo and Grizzly Man – is bringing his sensational voice to the Star Wars universe.

And even though his exact role is yet to be revealed, fans are VERY excited…

Werner Herzog in a Star Wars live-action TV show. What a time to be alive. https://t.co/NHTaQDIwsG — Matt Ford (@fordm) December 12, 2018

They shouldn't even give his character a name. "Werner Herzog" is already an excellent Star Wars name — Keith (@mosheroperandi) December 12, 2018

Werner Herzog: "These stars will continue their war for thousands of years. They don't know what they fight for. Their struggle is meaningless." — Samantha 🌱 Wallschlaeger (@StillNotSam) December 12, 2018

Werner Herzog is in The Mandalorian. That is mental casting. I am so ready — Riven All The Way (@sonicyoda) December 13, 2018

Alongside Herzog’s signing, the show also confirmed that Emily Swallow (The Mentalist), Omid Abtahi (Salim from American Gods), Pedro Pascal (Narcos) and Gina Carano (Deadpool) have joined the cast. Plus, it was revealed that Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok), Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa, and Deborah Chow will direct episodes.

The Mandalorian series – helmed by Iron Man director Jon Favreau – is set to air on new Disney streaming service Disney+, launching in the US in late 2019. The story is set in the outer reaches of the galaxy after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order (basically, between episodes VI and VII).