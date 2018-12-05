Coronation Street star Peter Armitage dies aged 78

Coronation Street star Peter Armitage, who played Bill Webster from 1984 to 2011, has died at the age of 78.

The actor was best known for playing Kevin Webster’s dad – a retired builder – in the ITV soap.

A Corrie spokesperson said: “Peter was a much respected and much loved member of the Coronation Street family. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this sad time.”

The news was revealed by friend and former co-star Charles Lawson, who plays Jim McDonald. Lawson wrote on Twitter: “It’s with great sadness, that I’ve to tell you my great old friend Pete Armitage has died. RIP mate.”

Armitage made his debut as Bill in 1984, and later returned for a memorable stint on the cobbles from 1995 to 1997. He made another comeback in 2006 as a main character on the show, but left for good five years later.

The actor’s other credits included Hearts and Minds, Magic Grandad, Jack the Ripper, and The Befrienders. His most recent role was in Doctors, playing Alan Cooper in the 2013 episode Dog Day.

Corrie stars have paid tribute to their former co-star, with Simon Gregson (who plays Steve McDonald), Jane Danson (Leanne Battersby) and Samia Longchambon (Maria Connor) all remembering him as a “lovely man.”

Four years ago, Armitage revealed that he had successfully beaten bowel cancer, writing in The Mirror: “I’m in remission and will have check-ups every six months for the next five years.

“I’ve put my life on hold for the past few months, but as soon as the ileostomy is reversed – hopefully next month – I’d like to get back to work again. It’s 30 years since I first started on the cobbles and I’ve always come in and out… I’d like to go back again, too, if there’s a storyline for me.”