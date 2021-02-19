Exclusive – Home and Away trailer teases Heath Braxton’s upcoming return to Summer Bay
Bad boy Heath returns to Summer Bay in upcoming episodes of the Australian soap.
RadioTimes.com can exclusively reveal a first-look promo for Home and Away’s upcoming episodes, teasing Heath Braxton’s long-awaited return to Summer Bay.
In the minute-long clip, we see Heath, played once again by Dan Ewing, turn up to stop Tane and Ari Parata from carrying out a dangerous robbery after being blackmailed by Paul and Leon.
“You muppets are on River Boy turf,” he says in the clip, referring to his gang based in Mangrove River.
Ewing last appeared on the show in 2016, when Heath returned to Summer Bay with his wife Bianca Scott (Lisa Gormley), however, he departed again in February 2017.
In the teaser trailer, we also see Colby lying unconscious in hospital after being attacked by some of the other inmates at his prison, while Bella sits at her brother’s side and Dean tells Colby to do “whatever it takes to survive”.
Meanwhile, Christian and Tori begin to think about their future together with Tori’s daughter Grace, although, on the other side of town, couple Alf and Martha are seen arguing over the arrival of her son Kieran, who is secretly battling an alcohol problem and has “made a lot of bad choices”.
As for Ziggy, it looks as though she’s begun to spark up a romance with Tane Parata, as the two share a quick kiss in the clip.
Home and Away airs weekdays at 1:15pm and 6:00pm on Channel 5. You can catch the first look weekdays at 6:30pm on 5STAR.