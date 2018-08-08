Former Coronation Street boss Kate Oates moves to BBC to oversee EastEnders, Holby City and Casualty

Oates presided over some controversial Corrie storylines at ITV - but also brought in some of the soap's biggest viewing figures in years

Recently departed Coronation Street producer Kate Oates is to switch channels, taking up a senior role overseeing BBC continuing dramas including rival soap EastEnders and medical shows Holby City and Casualty.

Oates, who is also a former boss of ITV soap Emmerdale, will take over on EastEnders from interim head John Yorke.

Oates left Coronation Street earlier this year to work on ITV’s cold case crime drama Bancroft having presided over a successful if controversial period in Corrie’s fortunes which included divisive storylines such as Pat Phelan’s extended killing spree and Bethany Platt’s grooming, but also saw some of the soap’s highest viewing figures in several years.

“Working across EastEnders, Casualty and Holby City is an amazing opportunity for me to have creative input into three of the UK’s leading dramas,” said Oates. “I’m excited about meeting the teams and talent behind each show and can’t wait to get stuck in and tell some unmissable stories.”