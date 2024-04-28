Bethany soon becomes convinced that Nathan was the one behind Lauren's suspected murder, but with Roy behind bars awaiting trial for murder and Nathan keen to make out he’s a changed character, what's the truth?

On being asked to return to the show, Harper said: "I was emotional when I was told about Nathan's potential return. During the 18 months he was in it before, hundreds of people shared with me how the storyline reflected something they, or someone they loved, had lived through. It remains important to keep them in mind as we continue Bethany's story.

"Once again, I am grateful for the ongoing support of Barnardo's, NSPCC, S.H.E.UK, and all the people who trusted me last time. We have another chance to raise an issue that affects so many lives, so often shrouded in shame."

Chris Harper as Nathan, Lucy Fallon as Bethany Platt and Rob Mallard as Daniel Osbourne in Coronation Street ITV/Danielle Baguley

Harper also spoke about his character's new storyline, saying: "I do love playing Nathan though. He is funny, deceitful, slippery, manipulative and ruthless. Now he is also under a lot of pressure too. This new storyline is absolutely full of twists.

"It really is good to be back on the hallowed cobbles. So much has happened since we saw Nathan sent to prison, but Coronation Street is a constant. I feel like the cast, crew and the whole team are old friends."

Lauren, played by Cait Fitton, went missing on the soap back in February, with David Neilson's Roy later being arrested and wrongly charged with her murder.

Nathan, meanwhile, hasn't been seen on the soap since 2017, when the character was jailed for grooming Bethany as part of a sex trafficking scheme.

For support and guidance on matters raised within this story, visit Barnardo's, NSPCC and S.H.E.UK for help and advice.

