What secret is Adam about to have exposed on Love Island?

Whatever it is, it's about to be revealed by Rosie in tonight's episode

What huge secret has Love Island 2018 star Adam Collard been hiding?

Has he been cheating on Rosie? Maybe he’s been slating her behind her back? Or did he deliberately put salt in her tea instead of sugar?

Well whatever it is, the bombshell is about to be exposed on Tuesday night’s show.

The latest episode looks set to be an explosive affair when Rosie Williams – who is currently coupled up with the 22-year-old personal trainer – confronts him in front of all the islanders after he keeps something from her that happens in the villa that day.

A preview of the episode shows Rosie confiding in fellow islander Georgia Steel. Although we don’t hear what it is, Georgia looks and sounds outraged as she says: “Are you being serious? Oh my God”.

Narrator Iain Stirling then teases us with the line “Is someone hiding a secret?” before the action cuts to Rosie asking Adam in front of everybody: “Do you want to tell me something that happened today that maybe you should’ve had the balls to tell me before?”

Adam replies: “What are you on about?” which leaves Rosie hitting back with: “What am I on about? Everyone else knows so you may as well share it. The group’s waiting.”

At this point, Jack Fincham clearly tries to tell Dani Dyer something – and she does not want to miss a second of the action, as this finger gesture hilariously suggests…

Anyway, later on, we see Rosie in the girls’ dressing room in tears as she explains: “I don’t get why I’m not enough for someone”.

Rosie and Adam have had a relatively turbulent time in the short few days they’ve both been in the villa.

After Adam initially decided to steal Kendall Rae-Knight from Niall Aslam, shortly afterwards Rosie entered the villa and caught Adam’s eye.

The three were then caught in a love triangle, with Rosie and Adam snogging, and then Adam saying he didn’t know who out of Kendall and Rosie he was going to choose when it came to the very first recoupling ceremony.

Eventually, he chose Rosie. But, as Kendall told RadioTimes.com after she left the villa: “Adam might sway towards someone else if another girl comes in – he’s done it once”.

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2