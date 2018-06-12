Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
What secret is Adam about to have exposed on Love Island?

What secret is Adam about to have exposed on Love Island?

Whatever it is, it's about to be revealed by Rosie in tonight's episode

Love Island episode 9 - Rosie Williams and Adam Collard

What huge secret has Love Island 2018 star Adam Collard been hiding?

Advertisement

Has he been cheating on Rosie? Maybe he’s been slating her behind her back? Or did he deliberately put salt in her tea instead of sugar?

Well whatever it is, the bombshell is about to be exposed on Tuesday night’s show.

The latest episode looks set to be an explosive affair when Rosie Williams – who is currently coupled up with the 22-year-old personal trainer – confronts him in front of all the islanders after he keeps something from her that happens in the villa that day.

A preview of the episode shows Rosie confiding in fellow islander Georgia Steel. Although we don’t hear what it is, Georgia looks and sounds outraged as she says: “Are you being serious? Oh my God”.

Want more Love Island content? Click here

Niall Aslam on Love Island 2018

Narrator Iain Stirling then teases us with the line “Is someone hiding a secret?” before the action cuts to Rosie asking Adam in front of everybody: “Do you want to tell me something that happened today that maybe you should’ve had the balls to tell me before?”

Adam replies: “What are you on about?” which leaves Rosie hitting back with: “What am I on about? Everyone else knows so you may as well share it. The group’s waiting.”

At this point, Jack Fincham clearly tries to tell Dani Dyer something – and she does not want to miss a second of the action, as this finger gesture hilariously suggests…

Love Island episode 9
Love Island episode 9 (ITV)

Anyway, later on, we see Rosie in the girls’ dressing room in tears as she explains: “I don’t get why I’m not enough for someone”.

Love Island episode 9 - Rosie Williams
Love Island episode 9 – Rosie Williams (ITV)

Rosie and Adam have had a relatively turbulent time in the short few days they’ve both been in the villa.

After Adam initially decided to steal Kendall Rae-Knight from Niall Aslam, shortly afterwards Rosie entered the villa and caught Adam’s eye.

The three were then caught in a love triangle, with Rosie and Adam snogging, and then Adam saying he didn’t know who out of Kendall and Rosie he was going to choose when it came to the very first recoupling ceremony.

Eventually, he chose Rosie. But, as Kendall told RadioTimes.com after she left the villa: “Adam might sway towards someone else if another girl comes in – he’s done it once”. 

Advertisement

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2

Sign up for the free RadioTimes.com newsletter

Tags

All about Love Island

Love Island episode 9 - Rosie Williams and Adam Collard
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Megan Barton Hanson, Love Island

Who is Megan Barton Hanson? Meet the Love Island contestant who says she’s “too honest”

©ITV Plc

Who’s going to be in the new series of Love Island?

This image is strictly embargoed until 22.30 Monday 28th May 2018 From ITV Studios Love Island: SR4 on ITV2 Pictured: Adam Collard, Hayley Hughes, Jack Fincham, Kendall Rae-Knight, Niall Aslam, Samira Mighty, Dr. Alex George, Dani Mas Dyer, Wes Nelson, Laura Anderson and Eyal Booker. This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Plc Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itvpictures.co.uk For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052

Everything we know about Love Island 2018

Love Island episode 5

When is the first Love Island dumping happening?

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more