The best TV shows to watch on Netflix

Updated 31st January 2020

Narcos

This is a spectacular Netflix series, too often unfairly written off as a successor to Breaking Bad. The story, based on real events, follows the never-ending game of cat and mouse between drug king Pablo Escobar, the Colombian authorities and the DEA. Season three reset, turning its attention to the new drug lords on the block the Cali Cartel. From there the anthology continues on to Mexico. Each piece of the puzzle makes the whole all the more assured. Watch on Netflix

Mad Men

Mad Men oozes mid-century cool. The drama series about a 1960s New York advertising agency stars Jon Hamm as the charismatic and mysterious Don Draper and was must-watch television when it launched in 2007. Stylish and sexy, Mad Men set real-world trends as it enraptured audiences with its complex characters, wit and engaging, slow-burn storylines. All seven seasons are available on Netflix, so pour yourself a drink, sit back, and relax…

Watch on Netflix

Black Earth Rising

This BBC/Netflix co-production thriller from Bafta-winning writer Hugo Blick (The Honourable Woman) tackles the prosecution of international war crimes and the thorny issue of the West’s relationship with Africa. Michaela Coel plays Kate Ashby, a woman who was rescued as a young child during the Rwandan genocide and adopted by Eve Ashby (Harriet Walter), a world-class British prosecutor in international criminal law.

Watch on Netflix

The Good Place

NBC’s high-concept philosi-sitcom cannot be talked up enough – it has carved out a new mould that hasn’t been seen in a network sitcom since Seinfeld changed the game back in the 1990s. The series follows the lives of four individuals who have landed themselves in some sort of secular after-life, except one of them (Kristen Bell’s Eleanor Shellstrop) is there by mistake. A series of twist and turns throughout the first season prelude a massive shake-up in season two, which consistently leaves the audience wondering where on earth it can go next. Season three somehow repeats the feat, brilliantly – and have the tissues ready for the final ever episode, available now. Watch on Netflix

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Netflix’s reboot of 90s comedy Sabrina the Teenage Witch, reimagined as a dark coming-of-age story starring Kiernan Shipka as the half-witch, half-mortal. And series three has just dropped, so you have plenty to keep you busy… Watch on Netflix

When They See Us

Ava DuVernay’s harrowing, vital re-telling of the true story of the Central Park Five, which saw five black and Hispanic teens wrongfully convicted of a rape that took place in New York City in 1989. Across four episodes, it goes from police procedural and a courtroom drama before launching into a heartbreaking finale that delves into the consequences the conviction had upon one particularly unfortunate member of the gang. Watch on Netflix

Unbelievable

This hard-hitting true crime drama is an enraging look at the police blunders that facilitated a serial rapist, featuring brilliant performances from Toni Collette, Merritt Wever and Kaitlyn Dever. Watch on Netflix

Black Mirror

It began as a Channel 4 shot in the dark, but Charlie Brooker‘s drama quickly became one of the most bleakly gripping series on TV. Then Netflix jumped in – because clearly a dystopian vision of the future where technology has taken over our lives is just the thing to show on a service specifically designed to keep you watching your screen for hours on end…

The fifth season features some of its most ambitious and gripping tales to date. Three new stories dropped in June 2019, with brilliant performances from Andrew Scott, Miley Cyrus and Anthony Mackie. Watch on Netflix