Sir David Attenborough will present the fresh episodes, and promises to share with audiences "how animals are adapting in extraordinary ways to survive the new challenges they face".

But what else can viewers expect from Planet Earth III this time round, and when does it start? Read on to find out more.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Planet Earth III will begin on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Sunday 22nd October at 6:15pm.

How many episodes of Planet Earth III will there be?

A surfer prepares to jump into turbulent seas off Tasmania’s Shipsterns Bluff. BBC Studios/Matt Dunbar

The series will be made up of eight episodes, each being an hour long.

The first episode, Coasts, will air on BBC One at 6:15pm. It will span across the world's coastlines, from South Africa's Robberg Peninsula to the Arctic coast and Namibia's Skeleton Coast.

Producer-director for the Coasts episode, Nick Easton, said filming the episode was "a particularly ambitious undertaking".

Talking about the premiere, Easton explained: "In this opening episode, we show that the natural world is still full of surprises.

"Coasts are where two worlds collide, a frontier between land and sea, ruled by constant change, and the arena for breathtaking animal dramas where life must battle the elements and each other. "

What is Planet Earth III about?

A storm batters a colony of nesting Caribbean flamingos on the coast of Mexico. BBC Studios

Narrated by Sir David Attenborough, Planet Earth III aims to "look at the world through a new lens".

The new series uses "pioneering filmmaking technology to reveal the greatest wonders of life on earth", as per BBC.

With the use of "lightweight drones, high-speed cameras and remotely operated deep-sea submersibles", the series will "transport viewers to spectacular unseen landscapes" - from the depths of the ocean to scorching deserts.

Is there a trailer for Planet Earth III?

Yes, there is a trailer for Planet Earth III - see below for what to expect:

Planet Earth III launches on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Sunday 22nd October at 6:15pm.

Check out our lists of the best series on Netflix and the best movies on Netflix, or see what else is on with our TV Guide. Also visit our dedicated Documentaries hub for more news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.