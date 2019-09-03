Where to watch and stream Boardwalk Empire – is the Prohibition drama on Netflix?

Atmospheric, lush and full of real-life mob references and characters, HBO’s Boardwalk Empire has been called “the most unappreciated drama of its time”. The Prohibition-era drama follows the career of politician-turned-bootlegger Nucky Thompson, played by legendary character actor Steve Buscemi. With a pilot directed by Martin Scorsese the show, one of the most expensive ever produced, is a treat for fans of gritty, authentic period drama.

Advertisement

How can I watch Boardwalk Empire?

The complete series of Boardwalk Empire is available to stream on Amazon Prime, iTunes, the Sky Store and via YouTube. You can also purchase the complete series on Blu-ray and DVD.

How many seasons of Boardwalk Empire are there?

There are five seasons of Boardwalk Empire, each with twelve episodes except the fifth season, which has eight.

What is Boardwalk Empire about?

Boardwalk Empire follows the rise and career of Enoch “Nucky” Thompson, a county treasurer who decides to make some extra cash by bootlegging liquor, landing him at the heart of the criminal underworld.

As his influence in politics and crime grows, Nucky draws the interest of federal law enforcement and mob influencers. Nucky must navigate ever-changing loyalties in order to stay on top of the game.

The show spans just over a decade, from the dawn of Prohibition through the early years of the Great Depression. Though the show is fictional, it is inspired by and features real-life figures including mob icons Al Capone and Arnold Rothstein.

Where is Boardwalk Empire set?

Boardwalk Empire is set in the New Jersey seaside resort of Atlantic City, a fashionable destination during the 1920s for flappers, mobsters, jazz fans and gamblers, who would descend on the city’s upscale hotels, casinos and clubs.

Who is in the cast of Boardwalk Empire?

Boardwalk Empire had a very large and talented cast across its five seasons.

Renowned actor Steve Buscemi (Fargo, Reservoir Dogs) brings complexity and nuance to the character of Nucky Thompson.

Michael Stuhlbarg plays real-life Jewish gangster Arnold Rothstein, and apparently did so much research for the role that he schooled the writing team with the extent of his knowledge.

Nucky’s mistress, Margaret Thompson, is played by Trainspotting star Kelly Macdonald.

True Detective’s Shea Whigham plays Nucky’s brother, county sheriff Eli Thompson.

English actor Stephen Graham (This is England) stars as legendary Chicago mobster Al Capone, and fellow Englishman Jack Huston (American Hustle) plays disfigured marksman Richard Harrow.

Gretchen Mol features as Gillian Darmody, mother to Nucky’s protégé, Jimmy, played by Michael Pitt (Hedwig and the Angry Inch).

Where was Boardwalk Empire filmed?

Though set in New Jersey, the series was actually filmed in New York—primarily in the New York City borough of Brooklyn, where a replica boardwalk was constructed. It was a decision that drew the ire of New Jersey Senator Chris Brown (then a General Assembly member) and led to a push for more tax incentives for series filmed in the state.

Advertisement

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.