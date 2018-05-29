Lucifer trends worldwide AGAIN as Fox airs standalone episodes

Plus, the season three finale just became the highest-ranked TV episode of all time

Devilish drama Lucifer returned to screens for the first time since Fox announced the series’ cancellation, and fans rallied to support the show on Twitter in a massive way.

Advertisement

As Fox broadcast two previously unaired episodes – Once Upon A Time and Boo Normal – from the drama’s uncommisisoned fourth season, #Lucifer started, once again, to trend worldwide on Twitter.

#Lucifer is on in 15 minutes. It’s number 3 trending worldwide. Great job all. Great effort to #SaveLucifier — Ian Gunn (@_Gunzo_) May 28, 2018

Tbh I'd sell my soul to the literal Devil to save Lucifer #SaveLucifer pic.twitter.com/apmhS2J63O — 🔯 M A D Y 🔯 (@madysongbert) May 29, 2018

we are trending worldwide with almost half a million tweets on #lucifer. THIS IS CRAZY. i love you all. i love all my lucifam. i’m proud of us. i love the cast, writers and crew and simply everyone involved in the show. WE DID THAT. 😈✊🏽❤️ pic.twitter.com/vFa0Yt9Zrd — valentina | SAVE LUCIFER (@laurengerms) May 29, 2018

And that’s not all the Lucifer fandom achieved. Last night they saw the show’s third season finale episode, A Devil of My Word, overtake Game of Thrones’ Battle of the Bastards as the most-highly ranked TV episode ever on IMDb.

There might be more good news to come for arguably the strongest TV fan campaign to date. Star Tom Ellis revealed at MCM Comic-Con that “conversations have started happening” to save Lucifer.

In other words, the #SaveLucifer movement might not have long before we hear some major news.

Advertisement

The final 2 standalone episodes of Luther are available to watch on Amazon Prime Video now