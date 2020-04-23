Accessibility Links

20 Science questions for your home pub quiz

You don't need a physics PhD for these questions - though it would certainly help...

Rick and Morty season 4

Science can be hard enough at the best of times, let alone during a busy pub quiz – perhaps a virtual quiz session will take the pressure off? Next time you’re on House Party, Google Hangouts, Zoom or Messenger see which of your friends have Big Bang Theory brains by providing a few scientific conundrums.

RadioTimes.com is here with a question round devoted to science that Rick and Morty themselves would approve of – read on for 20 mind-bending questions! Answers below – no cheating…

Questions

  1. Humans and chimpanzees share roughly how much DNA?
  2. What is the most abundant gas in the Earth’s atmosphere?
  3. Roughly how long does it take for the sun’s light to reach Earth – 8 minutes, 8 hours or 8 days?
  4. Which famous Britsh physicist wrote A Brief History of Time?
  5. At what temperature are Celsius and Fahrenheit equal?
  6. What modern-day country was Marie Curie born in?
  7. What is the biggest planet in our solar system?
  8. What name is given for the number of protons found in the nucleus of an atom?
  9. How many vertebrae does the average human possess?
  10. What was the name of the first man-made satellite launched by the Soviet Union in 1957?
  11. Which oath of ethics taken by doctors is named after an Ancient Greek physician?
  12. What is a material that will not carry an electrical charge called?
  13. Which Apollo moon mission was the first to carry a lunar rover?
  14. How many teeth does an adult human have?
  15. What is the study of mushrooms called?
  16. On the periodic table, what symbol stands for silver?
  17. Which two planets lack moons?
  18. How many hearts do octopuses have?
  19. In electronics, what does DC stand for?
  20. What was the name of the first supersonic passenger airliner?

Answers

  1. 98%
  2. Nitrogen
  3. 8 minutes
  4. Stephen Hawking
  5. -40
  6. Poland
  7. Jupiter
  8. Atomic number
  9. 33
  10. Sputnik 1
  11. Hippocratic Oath
  12. Insulator
  13. Apollo 15
  14. 32
  15. Mycology
  16. Ag
  17. Mercury and Venus
  18. Three
  19. Direct Current
  20. Concorde

