20 Geography questions for your home pub quiz

With internet pub quizzing one of the nation’s favourite activities right now, there’s never been a better time than to flex your grey matter and have some fun with friends and family on Zoom, Google Hangouts, Skype, House Party or whatever your video chat service is of choice.

But it’s harder than you think to come up with questions, that’s why we’ve created a series of quizzes to help get (and keep) the quizzing party started up and down the land.

Here’s the geography pub quiz…

Let’s quiz…

Questions

What country has the longest coastline in the world? What country is Beirut the capital of? What country is the newest in the world to be recognised by the UN? In which English county is the town of Stevenage? What is the oldest recorded town in the UK? How many US states begin with the letter A? What is the name of the largest river to flow through Paris? What did Ceylon change its name to in 1972? What is the capital of Chile? What is the highest mountain in Britain? The world’s first national park was established in 1862 in which country? A bonus point for the name of the park… What is the capital of Poland? Mount Vesuvius casts a shadow over which modern Italian city? What is the most recent state to be added to the USA? What is the currency of Sweden? What is the name of the largest airport in Amsterdam? What is the capital of New Zealand? How many states are there in Australia? What African country has the largest population? The southern tip of South America has what name?

Answers

