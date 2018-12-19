Bird Box – Netflix movie review: It’s A Quiet Place – with blindfolds

★★★

The shadow of A Quiet Place (released earlier this year) looms large over this sci-fi tale, where sensory deprivation once more holds the key to staying alive.

Blindfolds become humankind’s only protection from creatures who, once glimpsed, drive people to suicide or turn them into homicidal psychopaths.

Against this apocalyptic environment, Sandra Bullock must negotiate a rampaging river in order to find safe haven for her and her two children. Their arduous, unseeing journey is punctuated by a series of flashbacks to five years earlier, where Bullock finds herself holed up in a suburban home with a disparate group of survivors.

Among the notable supporting cast, John Malkovich pours his usual withering scorn on proceedings as a recent widower, while Trevante Rhodes offers the pregnant Bullock hope through the unfolding horror. Sadly, Jacki Weaver, a two-time Oscar nominee, is given little to do except look on despairingly.

Director Susanne Bier (TV’s The Night Manager) may allow certain genre clichés and inconsistencies in logic to creep into the story, but she conjures some suspenseful moments, with the gust of wind that signifies the aliens’ presence a nice eerie touch. Bullock also imbues her brittle heroine with enough flaws to keep her interesting and unpredictable throughout.

Bird Box arrives on Netflix on 21 December