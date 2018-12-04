Hannah Spearritt is back in EastEnders at Christmas – is Kandice having an affair with Keegan’s dad?

EastEnders has confirmed Kandice Taylor will be popping back to Walford for a festive family visit, marking the third stint of former S Club star Hannah Spearritt in the role a year after she made her debut.

Advertisement

Snooty Kandice is poles apart from her rough and ready working class sister Karen Taylor (Lorraine Stanley) and her brash brood, but in recent times the siblings have started to put their differences aside. However, that doesn’t stop Kandi’s presence during Christmas with the clan being eventful.

Another member of the extended Taylor family also turns up over the festive season, as Mitch Baker (Roger Griffiths) descends unannounced. Karen is even less pleased to see her ex than her sister, as the last time she saw him he broke her heart when it emerged he had a secret wife. It transpires Kandice has something to do with Mitch’s return, but what?

Why are Karen’s sister and old flame conspiring together? Are they having a secret affair? How will troubled teenager Keegan Baker (Zack Morris) react to his estranged father showing up out of the blue?

Spearritt first played Kandice in Christmas 2017 when Karen went cap in hand to her wealthy sis and begged for financial help, and last appeared in July 2018 when Kandice roped Karen and the Taylors in to help her fool her rich mates she had taken part in a charity event, when she’d actually been too lazy to partake…

Are bosses giving the character another outing with an eye to making her a permanent fixture in Albert Square in 2019?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.