Jacob to seduce Maya on Emmerdale

Jacob Gallagher (Joe-Warren Plant) looks set to make his move on Maya Stepney (Louisa Clein) in next week’s Emmerdale when he spies a way of ruining her relationship with his dad David. Viewers have already seen Jacob develop nascent feelings for Maya, who also happens to be dating his adoptive father. But events look set to escalate when Jacob opts to get one over on David as Maya marks her birthday.

What viewers will see is Maya left underwhelmed when David gives her a gift of flowers that are clearly past their best. And the birthday girl is even more unimpressed when Jacob reveals that the reason why David is late for their special meal is because he’s been waylaid with Tracy.

In the end, Maya ends up confronting David and Tracy, while Jacob also has a go at his dad for letting Maya down on her birthday. With his resentment growing, Jacob is then left quietly delighted David’s attempts to make it up to Maya get a lukewarm response. By way of contrast, Maya is left delighted when Jabob himself presents her with a thoughtful gift.

But when Maya pours Jacob a glass of champagne, will Jacob badly misread the situation and make an welcome advance?

