Who pushes Finn Kelly off a cliff? Neighbours’ Rob Mills on the villain’s future

Evil Finn Kelly has been on the run since trying to run over Xanthe Canning and locking Susan Kennedy, Elly Conway and Bea Nilssen for in a shipping container and leaving them for dead, but next week the nasty Neighbours bad boy is back on screen.

Advertisement

Bea tracks down her abusive ex to a remote countryside cabin on Wednesday 7 November after a tip-off from his ex-wife Miranda he’s been hiding out there. Following a tense game of cat-and-mouse between the coercive creep and his former victim, on Thursday 8 November she’s forced to flee for her life to escape him after a physical struggle. A chase ensues through the bush, ending as the pair find Susan, Elly and Xanthe who have all come looking for Bea fearing she could be in danger.

The three women come face-to-face with their tormentor at the edge of a cliff, but the situation grows increasingly tense until a scuffle breaks out and Finn falls over the edge, plummeting to the ground below. The women are horrified as Finn lays unconscious, but viewers won’t know who actually pushed him and will see the trio form an fragile circle of trust to cover up the crime while the toxic ex-teacher is taken to hospital. Rob Mills, aka Finn. talked to RadioTimes.com on a recent visit to the UK about his character’s literal cliffhanger, and what this means for Finn’s future.

What is going through Finn’s mind when Bea finds him at the cabin?

It’s really creepy. This time it’s not just emotional abuse of Bea, it actually leads to physical vioelnce. I found it quite daunting, but the writers wanted that element in the #MeToo era to show how men like Finn are coercive and abusive to women and think they can get away with it. This kind of thing is going on in the world and it’s true to Finn’s character. We don’t shy away from Bea’s sheer terror as he grabs her and there’s a struggle.

Does he think he can get the upper hand with Bea and manipulate her again?

He’s a bit psychotic and part of him thinks he can seduce Bea, another part is seeking revenge. He joins the dots very quickly as to how she tracked him down and realises she must’ve spoken to his ex, Miranda. He’s always three steps ahead and weirdly likes toying with her. I like how clever he is, although he’s dark and creepy too!

How does the struggle come about as she tries to escape?

Finn pushes her buttons as he’s broken into her psychologist’s files, so it’s clear he’s been observing her from afar while he’s been on the run. Who does that?! So he knows exactly what she’s been saying at her therapy sessions which means he can get in her head. He reads her notes out and literally throws them at her, then there’s a struggle.We had to get a stunt guy in to help with that as Finn gets kneed in the groin! Bonnie (Anderson, who plays Bea) really went for it in the take!

As he catches up with Bea they run into Susan, Elly, Xanthe – how does he react to seeing them?

All his favourites are there! He’s watching them, hiding out in the bush, and in a creepy way he’s happy they’re there. He’s like a cobra, eyeballing them. The director wanted me to walk up and down, circling them all. Even Jackie (Woodburne, Susan) said I really freaked her out in the scene! I was just doing what I’m told…

You’re on the edge of a cliff and there’s a struggle…

I know, what are the chances? It makes for great drama – it’s literally a cliffhanger. We were pretty close to the edge. In one of the takes the girls actually thought I was going to fall down and you see real terror in their eyes, but it’s all fine! It’s a great stunt, we shot it with nine different cameras which is unusual for Neighbours. It looks incredible.

When will we find out who actually pushed him?

Not for a while. It reminds me of Big Little Lies, where the women are conspiring together but wondering who’s going to crack first. There are some good moments coming up where Susan is haunted by it and having visions of Finn being in the room with her, Karl’s talking to her but she sees Finn’s face. It’s so good!

What have you been up to since Finn was last on screen?

I did a play for three months in Melbourne and knew I’d be coming back for this storyline a while ago as it was all mapped out, and the timing was really good and worked out brilliantly. It’s great to have this villain who’s able to come in and out of the show, fans love to hate him! When I came back last time having the Bea character be part of the story gave Finn a whole new dimension. And I love working with Bonnie, we’re both from musical backgrounds so I’ve known her for years through doing gigs. She has a phenomenal talent, she’s Australia’s answer to Ariana Grande. I love working with her.

Finn will be in a coma for a while, what can you tell us about your future in the show?

I would love him to wake from the coma and be redeemed somehow. Every villain needs redemption. Despite trying to run people over, emotionally manipulating his girlfriend and locking people in shipping containers, it might still be possible! It’s definitely not over yet. And if you get pushed off a cliff, surely there’s got to be some more revenge coming…

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Neighbours page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.