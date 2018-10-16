EastEnders: Sharon reveals who she thinks knows about her affair with Keanu – watch the scene

Sharon and Keanu are on their guard in tonight’s EastEnders as they try to work out who could possibly know about their illicit affair. As viewers saw yesterday, a mysterious texter has revealed that they have evidence of Shaz’s trysts with her toy boy. But who is behind the messages?

In this sneak-peek look at Tuesday’s episode, Sharon can be seen telling Keanu that they should have been careful, while he ponders whether the person who has rumbled their secret just happened to be in the Arches or the house. As Sharon digests Keanu’s words, she says, “What – you think it could have been Lou or Denny?”

“Or one of the Arches lads,” replies Keanu. Sharon then goes on to realise that if they’ve got her number, they probably have Phil’s as well, all of which obviously leaves her fearful that her husband will soon discover all about what’s been going on behind his back.

Now, we, of course, have our suspicions about who could be responsible (and, let’s face it, would Denny really have his mum listed as ‘Sharon’ on his phone? After all, this is what we saw when Sharon accidentally made her incriminatory call). So perhaps Louise is the perpetrator?

You can read all about our own theories here. And visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.