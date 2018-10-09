Hollyoaks: Grace and the WAGs finally kill off Glenn?

Grace Black’s plan to kill evil Glenn Donovan gathers pace in Hollyoaks next week, but the gruesome gangster is one step ahead and foils the plot. Undeterred, Grace and her gang of Glenn’s enemies push on with their plot, but are they really smart enough to bring down the dastardly Donovan, and are they putting themselves in danger?

Teaming up with the WAGs (Women Against Glenn) Simone Loveday, Courtney Campbell, Farrah Maalik, Kim Butterfield and Maxine Donovan, united by their shade hatred of the callous crime boss who has ruined their lives in various ways, Grace schemes with manipulate rival gangster Jay Johnson into killing Glenn, only to be rumbled by the man himself who is seething at being played by his ex.

Deciding it’s time to change tactics, Glenn and the WAGs devise a Plan B, which looks to be derailed when estranged Donovan son Liam returns to the village from Magaluf and cottons on the womens’ secret agenda. Deciding to take matters into his own hands he menacingly threatens his and Courtney’s daughter Iona…

Can the drug-dealing Donovan use his link to Ms Campbell to infiltrate the WAG camp and stop his dad’s demise? Or will Grace finally dish out comeuppance on the man who manipulated her and killed his own son in cold blood? Glenn’s birthday party at the Loft is where the gang plan to execute their master plan, but will they succeed? And with Daisy Wood-Davis confirmed as leaving, could her character Kim pay the price for crossing Glenn and end up dead herself?

Speaking to RadioTimes.com recently, Hollyoaks’ executive producer Bryan Kirkwood teased: “The blackmail of Simone, turning Courtney into a drug runner, the manipulation of Maxine and coercive control of Grace all comes together in a very satisfying conclusion. These women are very different, some are lunatic gangsters, some local shopkeepers, but all of them want one thing – to get rid of Glenn Donovan…”

